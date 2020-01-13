RETURNS
Chicago West and True Thompson Take Target and It’s the Kardashians Spin-Off We Need

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 3:03 PM

Kourtney and Kim Take New YorkKourtney and Khloe Take Miami? Nope, we're here for Chicago and True Take Target

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, please make this happen ASAP.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Kim took to Instagram to post a series of videos of her daughter Chicago West and her sister's daughter True Thompson having the best day ever at the Happiest Place on Earth (yes, Target). 

The two cousins seemed to be having the best Target run as they were paraded around the store in a shopping cart. 

In one video, after they've gone around in circles in the shopping apart, Chicago can be heard going, "Again! Again!" That little girl loves a thrill. 

In the second video, Chicago counts up to three before the two little BFF's race down the aisle in the Target shopping cart. Giggling and wiggling in the chart, the two are having the time of their life. 

"Swipe for major cuteness," Kim wrote on Instagram when sharing the videos. 

Photos

True Thompson and Chicago West's Adorable Bahamas Trip

After the two are done making Target their playground, little Chicago and True went out for some lunch. 

In a third video shared by Chicago's mother, the two adorable cousins can be seen enjoying a delicious meal together. Chicago, who is older than True by a couple of months, steps into her big cousin role and feeds her some food. 

Then the two lovingly look at each other and excitedly continue to eat their lunch. 

If this isn't cousin love, we don't know what is. 

