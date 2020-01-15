RETURNS
Chicago West Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 5:00 AM

Happy Birthday, Chicago West!

As E! readers surely know, today (Wednesday, Jan. 15) marks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter's 2nd birthday. The Kardashian-West family welcomed baby Chi via a surrogate back in January 2018—and it didn't take long for her to capture our hearts!

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim said at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Time certainly flies by so fast!

And it appears that the youngster is looking forward to her name day as she has already requested a Minnie Mouse cake. We're sure Kim and Kanye will pull out all the stops for now toddler Chi.

Watch

Chicago West Proves She's a Brave Kardashian Kid

For Chicago's 1st birthday, the powerhouse couple threw Chi an epic Alice and Wonderland party. So, we have a feeling that the Wests have planned an equally impressive birthday bash for this year.

But, while we wait for those specifics, we feel it's only right to relive Chicago's cutest moments.

For the now two year old's sweetest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

World Traveler

"Chicago in Tokyo"

Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Big Sister

"My heart!"

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Close-Up

Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.

Chicago West, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Pick-Me-Up

Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Coming Through!

Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Kids, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Bahamas

"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo. 

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Kids, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Kisses

Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot from their recent vacation!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Kids, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Over There!

Chicago has her sights set on something across the beach!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Kids, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Sandy

Kim and Chicago do beach days the right way. 

North West, Penelope Disick, 2019 Birthday Party, Candy Land

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Party Time

Kris holds Chi during North and Penelope's joint birthday party in June 2019.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Girl Time

Smile for the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian shares a candid photo of Chicago West and True Thompson together over the Memorial Day weekend. 

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Sit Tight

Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer when posing for a fashionable shot. 

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Hug It Out

Awww! Don't go too far or True Thompson is going to give you a bear hug. 

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby Gossip Sesh

Chicago hangs out with her cousin True Thompson.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Birthday Girl

Kim shared pics from Chicago's first birthday party, which was themed "Alice in One-derland."

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

B-Day Buddies

How cute is Chi playing with big brother Saint?!

Chicago West, Sophia Pippen

Instagram

Girl Time

Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Love

Chicago bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

Christmas Card

The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Saint's Birthday

Twitter

Tarzan Meet Chicago

The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.

Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

Doting Daddy

Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!

Chicago West, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon

Instagram

Generations

Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Chicago West, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Party

Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Kousins

The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Sleepover Time

Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

OMG, these two are so stinking precious.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Three Amigos

"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Bali Besties

Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mommy & Me

While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.

Chicago West, True Thompson

Instagram

Game On

"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Brother-Sister Bond

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

KoKo's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Hug It Out!

"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Sweet Snapchat

"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com

Chi's First Easter

Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram/Marcus Hyde

First Family Photo

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Saint West

Instagram

Kissing Cuties

Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Snapchat

Baby's First Selfie

Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."

Chicago West, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, YouTube

YouTube

Chicago's Debut!

Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.

Don't forget to head to Kim's social media to wish Chicago a happy birthday!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns autumn 2020, only on E!

