Rob Kardashian wants what's best for his little girl.

The former reality TV star is reportedly seeking primary custody of Dream Kardashian, the 3-year-old daughter he shares with Blac Chyna. According to sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, Rob has requested Chyna's time with Dream is reduced to just weekends and that a nanny is present during visitation. Additionally, he also asks that Chyna submit a drug and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit.

Among the many claims included in the filing, Rob has accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse. Per the outlet, Rob alleges that Chyna hosts parties with strangers while Dream is in her custody and accuses her of "snorting cocaine." The documents also note that a former employee claims Chyna spends "$600 on alcohol" daily.

The 32-year-old also details his ex's supposed violent streak in the documents, according to TMZ. Rob claims Chyna has made "violent threats" and has thrown objects, including knives and lit candles. One incident details her allegedly throwing a sharp object at her hairdresser.