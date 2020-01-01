RETURNS
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Reunite for Private New Year's Eve Party

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 2:50 PM

Well look what we have here!

For those keeping up with the Kardashians this New Year's Eve, we may have found out where Kendall Jenner was ringing in 2020.

In video obtained by TMZ, the supermodel headed to a rooftop restaurant named Attico located in Downtown Philadelphia. And spoiler alert: She wasn't alone!

Ben Simmons followed her close behind as they entered the venue around 11:30 p.m. local time. Kendall was wearing a mini shirt dress while the NBA player wore an all-black ensemble.  

And in another twist, some additional photos have circulated online that has the Internet convinced that these two shared a kiss when the clock stuck midnight.

Ultimately, this famous pair continues to keep fans guessing as they try to rekindle their romance in private.

Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner

James Devaney/GC Images

Despite Kendall attending some of Ben's basketball games, the reality star isn't addressing all the romance rumors.

At the same time, a source recently shared with E! News that this twosome are seeing each other again and hoping to give their romance a second try.

"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings," our insider shared. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can."

And for those curious to know what makes these two work, those close to the pair assure us that they truly enjoy spending quality time together.

"They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives," our source shared. "They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together."

We can't wait to see what unfolds in the new year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns autumn 2020, only on E!

