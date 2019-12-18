Ever wonder where Hollywood's most famous momager gets her rest? Look no further!

Before the holidays arrive, Kris Jenner has decided to put her own penthouse unit on the market with an asking price of $2.599 million.

As you likely could have expected, this isn't your average penthouse. In fact, the condo spans 2,260 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms to explore.

But perhaps it's the amenities that will make you interested in putting in an offer.

According to the online listing, the kitchen alone includes a quartz counter top, subzero Bertazzani range stove top, new hardwood flooring and extends to a private balcony seating area.