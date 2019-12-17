BRAND NEW
Kylie Jenner Shows Major Support for Travis Scott After Reuniting at Diddy's Party

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 5:10 PM

Kylie Jenner

Despite what may have gone down between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it's clear Kylie is still his #1 fan. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the beauty mogul stepped out in Calabasas, Calif. wearing an Astroworld sweatsuit while jewelry shopping with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble at Polacheck's in the neighborhood.

As fans may recall, the two put a pause on their relationship after two years together. A source told E! News at the time that the two weren't officially calling it quits on their relationship but rather taking space apart. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month," the source continued. 

Amid speculation over the reason why they split up, Kylie decided to speak for herself and took to Twitter in October to give the public an update on her relationship with the father to her daughter Stormi Webster. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Since then, the two have spent time together over Thanksgiving in Palm Springs and most recently, they briefly reunited at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday bash this past weekend. 

Kim Kardashian Is Also Confused By Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

It's unclear whether the two interacted at the party but it's safe to say that the two are on good terms. 

At the same party, another one of Kylie's former flames was also in attendance as well. According to an E! News source, "Tyga was with his crew and Kylie was with hers. They weren't noticeably hanging out together. Kylie was glued to her sisters and left before Tyga did." 

This week, Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and tried her best to break down her sister's and Travis' relationship status. 

"No, I honestly don't know," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. "But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly. [...] But, yeah, I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are." 

Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Stormi Webster
