Kourtney Kardashian has always been a hands-on mom.

Literally, in fact, right from the moment she took matters into her own hands 10 years ago and guided her firstborn son into the world—a scene later watched by 4.8 million Keeping Up With the Kardashian viewers. Hey, the doctor asked if she wanted to, and she did!

Today, that wee baby boy, Mason Disick, is celebrating his 10th birthday—no, thank you for asking, but we do not know where the time went—and that means Kourtney now has a decade of mommy memories behind her.

Mason, of course, was joined by sister Penelope in 2012 and brother and birthday twin Reign in 2014, and his circle of cousins has expanded to seven. But his birth is where the Kardashian baby boom all started, Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first member of the next Kard generation.

"You teach me so much every single day and changed my universe the second I met you," Kourtney paid tribute to her son on his fifth birthday in 2014. "You have taught me what life is all about and I am truly blessed and honored to be your mommy."