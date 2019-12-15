Just when we thought we'd seen everything on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashians go and top themselves.

We're, of course, talking about the famous E! family's lives swap during Sunday's season 17 finale of KUWTK. As was previously teased, in order to put their familial drama behind them, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to impersonate each other during their last Wyoming dinner.

"My mom had this crazy idea for one last final team building activity," Kourtney Kardashian explained in a confessional. "She thought it'd be really funny just to each come to dinner tonight dressed as a different family member."

While E! readers already got a taste of Kendall Jenner's take on Kylie Jenner, Sunday's night episode showcased Khloe Kardashian's hilarious imitation of momager Kris Jenner.

"Matt! Vodka! You have my Birkin, right? Thank god," Khloe shouted, while channeling Kris in a confessional, at the momager's assistant Matthew.

Back at the dinner table, the Good American boss told Penelope Disick (who also dressed as "favorite" Kylie) to sit next to her.