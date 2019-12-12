by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 8:00 AM
Kris Jenner stages an impromptu but mandatory sibling intervention in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.
The matriarch's Wyoming vacation with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and longtime beau Corey Gamble has only just begun. But in light of the group's latest family feud—which audiences watched unfold during last week's episode—Kris doesn't waste any time before segueing directly into mediation mode.
"I want each one of you to pick one person sitting here and tell them what's the one thing you'd love to focus on strengthening in your relationship," she instructs, addressing her daughters from the backseat of a van transporting them to their first outdoor activity since arriving in Jackson Hole.
With ostensible intent to encourage the Kar-Jenner sisters to make amends in the aftermath of their enormous filming feud (during which Kim and Khloe threatened to axe Kourtney from KUWTK over what they felt were unfair requests for more privacy), Kris explains the exercise's primary objective.
"What we're gonna do is build the communication," she continues, before asking Khloe if there's "somebody on the bus that [she'd] like to strengthen with."
Unsurprisingly, True Thompson's mom turns to her eldest sister.
"I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle," notes the Good American boss. "So, I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive. For myself."
After Kendall chimes in with wise words about familial judgment, it's Kim's turn.
"I want to fix, you know, my relationship probably with Kourtney," says the SKIMS founder, acknowledging her part in last Sunday's vociferous sisterly dispute. "I mean, I can be so mean," she finishes.
So, what does Kourtney have to say about all of this?
Watch the family trade feelings in the full clip above!
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
