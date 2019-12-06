BRAND NEW
Psalm West's Latest Pictures With Big Brother Saint Might Be His Cutest Yet!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 12:41 PM

Oh, brother! Have Kim Kardashian's boys outdone themselves, or what?

Psalm West and Saint West are precious as ever in a cozy string of snapshots shared to Kim's Instagram account Friday morning, Dec. 6. The post, which has already earned more than 2 million likes on the social media platform, pictures 4-year-old Saint cuddling up to his baby brother while sporting a heartwarming smile.

Psalm—Kim and Kanye West's youngest, who was born in May—is still a little too young to return his sibling's sweet squeeze. But we can definitely spot his right hand clutching Saint's sweater in the post's introductory photo!

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," the boys' mom captioned it. And Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but agree (for the record, neither can we).

"Honestly!!!!! They make me want a boy," the Good American founder added in the IG post's comments section. True Thompson, any thoughts on that?

For a closer look at today's swoon-worthy sibling pictures plus a dozen comparably cute snapshots from the last six months, scroll through the photos below!

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm West! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North West.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint West appears to be in a great mood while joining Kim Kardashian's impromptu photo shoot

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Night Night

Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Saint West, 3 and 1/2, "napping" with his 10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Saint West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Psalm West

Instagram

2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, Saint West

@nabil

Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Psalm West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

1 Week Old

Six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

Keep these sibling snaps coming, please!

