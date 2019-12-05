by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 7:34 PM
Jordyn Woods is following Khloe Kardashian's lead.
Hours after the E! reality TV star shared a message defending her decision to forgive both Jordyn and ex Tristan Thompson for their alleged hookup, the 22-year-old social media star is reacting publicly.
Jordyn re-posted a quote to her Instagram Stories that read, "Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you." She then tweeted, "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s--t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."
Since first being accused of causing Khloe and Tristan's split in February, Jordyn has addressed the scandal at length and even likened the sudden onslaught of social media bullying she experienced to cancer.
But as it stands now, both Jordyn and Khloe have made it abundantly clear they're ready to move on for good.
After addressing the reasons why she's chosen to remain amicable with Tristan despite his actions, Khloe acknowledged that the same sentiment also applies to Jordyn.
As she explained, "It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I'm talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates… anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!"
"My life won't be consumed with hate," Khloe continued. "I've chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn't mean I don't have bad days but my good days are so much better than my bad ones We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around."
It's safe to say we can consider this chapter officially closed.
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
