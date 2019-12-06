Why so secretive, Kourtney Kardashian?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh.com founder finds herself at odds with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over her filming boundaries.
"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," the KKW Beauty boss laments in a confessional. "So, all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more."
Amid the mother of three's resistance to showcase her personal life, Kim and Khloe decide it's their responsibility to figure out what's going on with Kourtney. (In short, this is not a case for the FBI.)
Decked out in all-black, the Kardashian sisters follow Kourtney to a random house, where they're confronted by the E! personality.
"Whose house is this?" the Revenge Body host demands.
"I'm here for a meeting," the eldest Kardashian remarks. "Do you want to come inside?"
While Kourtney claims she is simply having a Poosh meeting, her sisters appear skeptical.
"I'm not literally dating anybody," Kourtney states.
"But, we don't know. 'Cause, we don't know anything about you," True Thompson's mom retorts.
Understandably, Kourtney feels her sisters' sleuthing is "disrespectful" as, if she was dating someone, it would force them to be on camera.
"If I have boundaries, respect them," a frustrated Kourtney expresses. "Just because you love to show every single thing—'Cause, [Khloe] likes to share every single thing."
Per Khloe, while she doesn't "like to" showcase every aspect of her life, she knows it is their "job."
"It's not! That's what I'm saying," Scott Disick's ex exclaims. "Yeah, there's a fine line."
While this stance feels reasonable to Kourtney, Khloe doubles down and accuses her sister of coasting. Although Kourtney refuses to share certain personal aspects of her life, she reminds her sisters that she previously shared her struggles with anxiety.
"This is so crazy. If they wanted privacy, I would never follow them or expose them," Kourtney concludes.
Watch the disagreement play out in the clip above!
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!