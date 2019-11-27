How to pull off a surprise b-day bash like a Kardashian?

The Kar-Jenners divide and conquer in this sweet clip from Sunday's new KUWTK, which sees Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner discussing plans for Khloe Kardashian's upcoming 35th birthday.

Kylie Jenner—the creative brain behind events like last May's skincare launch extravaganza—has already been looped in. As fans learned back in June, when the real-life party took place, it was the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul who planned Khloe's pastel-toned surprise soiree.

"I feel like if anyone deserves a Kylie-thrown party, it's Khloe," Kim says in the new clip, and Kris (who is going to be "on some yacht in the middle of some ocean" during the actual gathering) agrees, "100 percent."

But while Stormi Webster's mom handles decor, activities and the like, her sisters have a few additional tasks to delegate. Namely: figuring out how to execute the unexpected affair without, you know, spoiling the surprise first.