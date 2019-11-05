Instagram
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make us cry our eyes out on a Tuesday.
But the 39-year-old mother sure knows how to throw a surprise birthday party. The Kardashian clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 65th birthday today and boy, did it turn out to be an unforgettable one. Turns out, Kim had quite the secret up her sleeve and tricked everyone into thinking they were going out for a simple and intimate birthday lunch to celebrate Kris when in fact, she had rented out their childhood home to host the lunch there.
"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40+ years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room," Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan and a video of this exact moment.
"I rent our childhood home," Kim revealed. "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."
In the video Kim shared on Instagram, Kris can be seen visibly emotional and automatically breaking down in tears when she realizes they're about to take a trip down memory lane.
But Kim didn't just rent out their childhood home, she replicated the "ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set" they used to have growing up. She also remade all of the table settings, decor and wallpaper out of the same fabric and print. Talk about attention and dedication to detail.
"We had lunch at the home as if it hadn't changed and we cried the entire time," Kim continued on Instagram. "When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood!"
Kim added: "This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad's presence enjoying this day with us!"
The beauty mogul, who's rarely one to lose composure on camera, said she "kept it together and didn't cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end, I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."
After the birthday celebrations had come to an end, Kris commented on her daughter's post, writing, "I can't stop crying. This was the most magical day I can remember... Kim you are an angel to all of us ... I can't express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn't bear for it end."
The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, also commented on Kim's post, "I can't stop crying. @kimkardashian thank you for planning this for all of us, and @krisjenner thank you for giving us the best childhood."
All in all, it sounds like the Kardashian's had a day filled with beautiful memories and celebrated Kris to the fullest.
