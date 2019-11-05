by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 1:38 PM
Rob Kardashian is single and ready to mingle.
In the last few days, the notoriously private star has stepped into the spotlight with his famous family, the Kardashian-Jenner's. From attending Kendall Jenner's lavish and star-studded birthday bash to sharing a photo of himself with mom, Kris Jenner, in more than a year, the Arthur George designer is out here!
And it looks like the 32-year-old reality TV personality is ready to get back into the dating game. After all, it is cuffing season.
"Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with," a source revealed to E! News. "He doesn't want to be single and has tried to meet someone.. He's starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful."
The insider added, "He knows that he has made bad decisions in the past and wants to do things differently."
Luckily, Rob isn't going on this journey alone. According to the source, his famous mom is sharing her advice and giving him her "input" about possible love interests.
"He doesn't want to get swept up and fall hard for the wrong person," the source shared. "Kris gives her input and encourages him. She does not want another [Blac] Chyna drama, and feels like she needs to stay on top him."
However, even if the 32-year-old fashion mogul didn't have his mother by his side, a separate source recently told E! News that Rob has been focusing on "making changes and sticking with it."
"He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet," the insider previously shared. "He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."
The insider added, "He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too."
Additionally, the businessman is prioritizing his 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. "Rob stays focused on Dream and what's best for her. He gets a ton of joy out of being with her and seeing her grow," the source explained. "That's where he is happiest."
Whether or not Rob finds love soon, one thing is clear: "He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time," our source said.
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?