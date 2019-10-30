Kylie Jenner is not playing around when it comes to her safety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a restraining order against a man who showed up to her home on Tuesday, E! News has learned.

According to TMZ, the man was able to hike through the 22-year-old star's gated community and get onto her driveway. When he reached her front door, he allegedly pounded on it and claimed that he was there to visit with Kylie, the outlet reports. Moreover, the security guard also alleged that the man was "acting erratic and nervous."

However, before things could escalate, the publication reports the makeup mogul's security guard escorted the man off of her estate, and he was later arrested. The man has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the reality TV personality, her property and car, according to TMZ.

It's unclear if Kylie's one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was present when the incident happened.