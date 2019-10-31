It's been 25 years since the world lost Nicole Brown Simpson.

However, for longtime besties Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, they can still vividly recall the late mother of two. In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner and Resnick stop by Toscana, a restaurant they used to frequent with Brown Simpson.

"It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you. We had so many occasions here," Resnick reflects. "The last time I was here was with you and Nicole."

As E! readers surely know, Brown Simpson was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Since Jenner and Resnick were close friends with the victim, they're understandably affected by the anniversary of the death.

It doesn't take long for the famed momager to recall the meal with Nicole as she remembers that the latter had white fish with spinach, roasted potatoes and a margarita. Ironically, Jenner and Resnick learn they are ordering from the restaurant's 30th anniversary menu, which is similar to the one they would've enjoyed in the '90s.