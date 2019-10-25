Rob Kardashian is in a good place physically and mentally.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday and documented much of the celebrations on Instagram Stories.

In one post, fans just so happened to spot Rob taking part in the fun with Chicago West and other family members. While it's just a glimpse of the Arthur George sock designer, it may be further proof that Rob is working hard to live his best life.

"He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet," a source shared with E! News. "He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."

As many doctors would tell their patients, a diet is important. Exercise, however, can also do wonders. As it turns out, Rob is on top of that as well.