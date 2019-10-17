If only our entire Instagram feed looked like this day after day!

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian decided to start their day on a very cute note by posting a few precious photos of True Thompson and Psalm West.

In the collage of images, fans instantly witnessed the special connection these family members have.

Perhaps it's the way True smiles into the camera. Maybe it's Psalm staring into her cousin's eyes. Whatever the case may be, the Kardashians and followers can't get enough.

"This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote in the comments section. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"