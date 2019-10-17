by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 7:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian knows what she wants. And it doesn't involve attending any late-night shindigs at random men's island homes during what's supposed to be her restorative birthday vacation.
"I just feel like I'm in a different place where I just don't feel like I need that," the 40-year-old Poosh founder tells friend Larsa Pippen in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm content hanging out with my friends."
How did we get here? The women's conversation—which takes place beneath a beachfront cabana in Turks and Caicos, while Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq look on from nearby—sounds like the end to a longer disagreement, ostensibly catalyzed by their diverging ideas about evening plans.
"My energy isn't going towards partying or guys," Kourtney explains. "I'd rather hang out at the house and be silly and you know dance and whatever instead…I just don't feel like I need anyone else to hang out with."
By this point, it seems fairly clear that Larsa doesn't share the b-day lady's current feelings about parties and guys—and on this sunny strip of paradise, who in their right mind could blame her?—but she ultimately does manage to see where Kourtney is coming from.
"It feels good to open up to Larsa," says the mom of three in a confessional near the new clip's conclusion. "Even if we're at different places in our lives, she'll still always be one of my best friends."
So, while we can probably expect to see some non-weather related heat from KUWTK come Sunday, an eventual cool-off feels just as likely.
