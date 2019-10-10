Talk about a trip to remember!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has experienced her fair share of vacations around the world. But recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Armenia where Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West were baptized.

On Thursday afternoon, the proud mom took to Instagram and shared new photos from the special occasion.

At the same time, she reiterated why the religious experience was impossible to forget.

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," she shared with her followers. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."