by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 10:14 AM
It's a blessed day for Kim Kardashian and her kids!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her family took a special trip to Armenia, and it's already going to be one to remember. E! News learned that Kim and Kanye West's three youngest children—Saint, Chicago and Psalm West—were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat on Monday.
"They were filming for the show," a source tells with E! News. "It's always been Kim's plan to have all of her children baptized in Armenia to pay homage to her father and her cultural heritage." Though Kanye was not present for the ceremony, sister Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign were there, adds the insider.
"Holy Etchmiadzin, one of the most ancient Christian cathedrals in the world," the reality TV star shared on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the basilica.
As for North West, fans of the famous family might recall that nearly four years ago, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter was baptized in Jerusalem. From video footage shared on social media, the KKW Beauty founder can be seen headed to the ceremony with all four of her little nuggets.
Next, the family will take in the country's sights.
"Kim and Kourtney are spending the next couple of days in Yerevan, taking the kids to the tourist areas to see the city before going back to L.A.," continues the source. "They have a few sightseeing tours planning including the top of the Cascade."
The 38-year-old beauty mogul is also expected to attend the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology event later this week. She is one of its keynote speakers.
According to the event's site, she'll discuss the use of social media, privacy and how technology is used in entertainment, media, journalism and more.
She'll be a speaker during the "Marketplace of Ideas" panel. "Which will examine how decentralized technologies have democratized the worlds of entertainment, media, and journalism and revolutionized how we create and distribute art and information," the site reads. "Along the way, she will address personal privacy, social relations, trust in institutions and other challenges that arise with the development of social media."
Kim in Armenia... 🇦🇲 🇦🇲🇦🇲❤️❤️❤️ #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest 🇦🇲 #videobyme🎥 😊
On Sunday, Kim couldn't contain her excitement over her trip and took to Twitter to share the news. "Almost 3 am in Armenia and I can't sleep I'm so excited to be here and see everyone," she wrote, alongside an emoji of the national flag.
And, back in September, she tweeted that she hoped to bring more opportunities for Armenian residents. "I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future," she shared.
She added, "As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about."
