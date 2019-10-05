If looks could kill!

Kylie Jenner is serving bawdy and face just days after she and Travis Scott decided to take some "space apart" from each other, after 2 years of being together. Despite the former pair hitting the pause button on their relationship, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't letting this break affect her. Case in point: she and her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), had a little fun playing dress up on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old reality TV personality showed off her sizzling figure and posed with her BFF in flirty matching co-ord sets. "just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," Kylie shared, alongside a few photos of them wearing body-hugging skirts, crop tops and fuzzy animal-printed hats.

However, the beauty mogul opted for a gray-colored ensemble, while Anastasia donned a cream-colored one. In any case, it was certainly a memorable lewk!