It's Labor Day! No, literally.

The Kardashian sisters are for real in labor in this nostalgia-infused promo video for E!'s "Literally Labor Day" marathon, which kicks off Monday, September 2 at 6 a.m., and promises to deliver a full day's worth of KUWTK baby memories with a side of double entendre to spice up your holiday.

"Labor was the easiest thing ever," says Kim Kardashian in the new promo, recapping first daughter North West's birth during a 2013 conversation with Khloe Kardashian, who would go on to experience it for herself just a handful of seasons later. Fast forward approximately five years and we're back in the delivery room with KoKo as she and the rest of the family meet now 1-year-old True Thompson for the very first time.

Audiences who've been keeping up with the ever-growing family since the beginning know North and True are far from the only Kardashian kiddos whose entries into this world were captured by the KUWTK cameras.