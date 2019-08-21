RETURNS
Kim Kardashian Shares First Family Photo With All 4 Kids and Jokes It Was Nearly ''Impossible'' to Do

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:53 PM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

There's nothing quite like a Kardashian family vacation, and Kim Kardashian's latest photos are proof.

The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to post about her Bahamas trip with her children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Making her adorable upload even more special? It marked the first time she's shared a photo with all four kids.

"Bahamas Pics Coming Up," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post, alongside two photos of her and her little nuggets. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

However, the family pulled off their seaside snaps, and looked cute while doing it.

Chicago and North were twinning with their mom as they soaked up the sun and played in the sand. The trio donned matching silver swimsuits and accessorized with chic grey scrunchies. And while many pointed out the 6-year-old fashionista's white compression wrap, the reality TV personality reassured everyone that North was totally fine.

"She wanted to wear that," the 38-year-old beauty mogul responded to her followers' questions about it.

Kim and her kids also enjoyed the Bahamas with her sister Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson. To see all of the swoon-worthy photos of their family vacation, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Fun

Khloe watches her daughter as she plays with her toys in the sand.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," the Good American fashion designer shares on Instagram. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible," the KKW Beauty founder quips on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Hogs and Kisses

The mother-daughter duo share the beach with the infamous Fyre Fest pigs in the Bahamas. "True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Khloe writes of the experience. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Come On, Momma

True is leading the way and calling the shots with her reality TV star momma! 

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

#OOO

Chicago and True are in major vacation mode.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Selfie Queens

The duo rocks matching leopard print swimsuits! The Revenge Body star dons a Dolce & Gabbana bikini while her little nugget wears a Natayakim design.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

All Smiles

Mommy-daughter activities are the best.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Fret not, North isn't hurt! The beauty mogul confirms that her 6-year-old daughter simply wanted to wear the wrap. Aside from the mini fashionista's accessory, the trio makes a style statement with their matching silver swimsuits.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Fun in the Sand

Khloe plays with True.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Snacks on Snacks

The BFFs and cousins enjoy their cup of water... in style, of course!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Paradise

The two enjoy their beach date.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Mommy Kisses

The mother-daughter duo shares a sweet and special moment during their vacation.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Looking Out to Sea

Khloe watches her daughter watch the water.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Baby Blue

The two wear corresponding swimsuits.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Besties

"Our babies," Kim comments on Khloe's adorable photo of their kids.

Khloe Kardashian, Bikini, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Hot Mama

Khloe poses in a bikini.

