Kim Kardashian is sharing a "progress report" weeks after announcing she was changing the name of her shapewear line, Kimono.

For some backstory: In late June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the exciting news that she would be stepping into the lingerie arena. However, the fashion mogul received backlash over the name of her brand, with many accusing her of appropriating the term "kimono." The following week, she told her Twitter followers that she would launch her Soloutionwear "under a new name."

While the reality TV personality hasn't confirmed her brand's new name, she gave her 144 million Instagram followers an update on her clothing pieces.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday night, she revealed that there's nearly two million garments printed with the Kimono logo. However, being an eco-friendly babe, she's figuring out ways to re-label everything without having to scrap all of the pieces.