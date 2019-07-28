by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
It's only mid-April in this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, but hot girl summer is already in full swing. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian's week-long destination birthday party, the clip sees her, Khloe Kardashian and an assortment of girlfriends living it up on the beach in Turks and Caicos and otherwise making the absolute most of their picturesque island vacation.
"We're going out to that boat all the way out there that we can jump off of," explains Kourt's friend Stephanie Shepherd, pointing to what looks like a retired cargo ship anchored reasonably far from shore.
"I will go take a f--kin' nap," True Thompson's mom proclaims, as the women board two smaller boats that promptly zip them out to the larger one.
"We have tequila. You guys picked the wrong boat!" cackles Kourtney, though it's obvious by the new clip's end that the group's maritime liquor reserve is not in short supply. This is a celebration, after all.
Khloe hangs back on the mini boat while Kourtney and company take turns leaping off the ship and into the water. When they return, it's only a matter of time before KoKo and Malika Haqq are tag-team pouring alcohol down Kourtney's throat (no, literally).
"Turn the music up!" Khloe shouts. And the rest is history.
A montage of drinks straight from the bottle invariably leads to an afternoon of tipsy water sports, give or take a few impromptu aerobics moves from Khloe while perched atop an inflatable flotation device.
Watch the ladies get down with their bad selves in Kourtney's honor—and find out why Khloe was feeling a little apprehensive when they first touched down in paradise—in the clip above! And check out the KUWTK YouTube page for more exclusive clips and videos!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2019, only on E!
