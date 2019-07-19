instagram
In the words of Kylie Jenner, "let 'em wonder."
While her picturesque gal pal getaway may have ended, that hasn't stopped the reality star from sharing photos from the Turks and Caicos trip. In a newly shared slate of vacation snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in a bathing suit that served up quite the optical illusion.
The Jean Paul Gaultier suit featured the image of a woman's bare bust and torso that aligned with Jenner's actual body and probably required Instagram followers to do a double take.
Now that the trip is over, Jenner and her guests are jumping back into normal life, including Sofia Richie. "The end of an amazing trip," Scott Disick's girlfriend wrote on Instagram. "Going to miss these sunsets"
While the posse resumes their routines, revisit Jenner's many fabulous bathing suit looks in E!'s gallery below.
Instagram
Twins!
Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!
Instagram
Ride or Die
Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 22nd birthday.
Double Trouble
Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl pose alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.
Instagram
Green With Envy
"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocks matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.
Instagram
Bandana Beauty
Donning a red bandana- printed two-piece, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.
Instagram
Selfie Queen
Long hair, don't care! The KyleSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.
Instagram
Hot Mama
"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.
Insstagram
Sister Act
Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.
Instagram
Louis Vuitton Everything
Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.
Instagram
Eye See You
Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.
Instagram
Mad for Plaid
The reality star showcases a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.
BRIAN PRAHL SPLASHNEWS
White Out
Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico.
Instagram
Loungin'
The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
Neon Party
Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?
Brian Prahl / Splash News
White Hot
Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.
Brian Prahl/Splash News
Wet & Wild
During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunts a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.
Instagram
She Woke Up Like This
And the annoying part is she probably really did.
