Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on how she really feels about her ex Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted side-by-side photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their daughter True Thompson.

"I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him," the social media user's post read.

Then, on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put him in his place.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote in the comments section. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"

The fan then noted he heard her loud and clear.

Khloe also took to Instagram Stories to spread the message.

"Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you," her post read. "Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone."

In addition, she shared a few words of wisdom from Anthony Douglas Williams.

"We are here to heal, not harm," the post read. "We are here to love, not hate. We are here to create, not destroy."