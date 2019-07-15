by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 1:20 PM
Kylie Jenner runs with a fabulous and fashionable circle of people.
While fans are used to seeing the E! star interact with her immediate family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a recent trip to Turks & Caicos showcased another group of friends.
Over the course of several days, close gal pals including Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele, Tiffany Sorya and Victoria Villarroel celebrated the launch of the Kylie Skin collection. And based on photos, it's safe to say this group grew even closer.
"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends," a source shared with E! News. "They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group."
According to our insider, Kylie is "having a lot of fun" as she works on her businesses, raises baby Stormi Webster and makes time for girl time.
"It's fun for her to have a group of girlfriends and she's really enjoying getting closer with different people," our source added.
As for the group's latest vacation, we're told the ladies stayed at a brand-new sprawling home on Grace Bay. The three-day trip featured Kylie Skin branded products, clothes, food and treats all over the villa.
And whether sailing on a private yacht or lounging by the pool, there was plenty of time for selfies and photos. Lucky for us, those in attendance are sharing memories on social media.
Anastasia was able to have some fun in the water with Stormi. Sofia found time to pose topless on the beach. And Kylie just couldn't get enough of paradise.
"It was a quick trip, but Kylie loves Turks and Caicos and wanted to return there to celebrate Kylie Skin," another source shared with E! News.
For those wondering when the new collection will be available, mark your calendars! Next Monday at 9 a.m. EST is when the shopping madness begins.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2019, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?