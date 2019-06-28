Kourtney Kardashian isn't messing around this summer!

With the temperatures heating up and the swimsuits coming out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants to look and feel her best.

So how is she going to do it? With help from the keto diet, of course!

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I've found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet," Kourtney explained in a new blog post shared on Poosh. "'Keto' is short for ‘ketosis,' a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat."

The proud mom continued, "I've been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I've committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb."