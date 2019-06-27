It's Khloe Kardashian's birthday and she's celebrating with some sweet memories.

The reality star and Good American mogul turns 35 years old today and, in honor of the milestone, her famous mama Kris Jenner paid tribute to KoKo with a touching message.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!!" the Kardashian matriarch penned on Instagram. "I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy."

Kris continued, "You are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I'm so proud of you."