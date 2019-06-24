It's been four months since news about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal broke. But on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched Khloe Kardashian learn about the drama for the very first time.

While the Good American head had previously announced she wouldn't be tweeting during the episode, Kim Kardashian took to the social network to let her fans know how she really felt about seeing the scandal air.

"As uncomfortable as reliving this all over again is, we have been so open with everything in our lives from giving birth, marriages, divorces, the good times and the bad and unfortunately this is the truth of what we went through and I wish it could have aired sooner," she tweeted.

As fans will recall, both Tristan and Jordyn addressed reports about the scandal shortly after word about it spread. ­The Cleveland Cavaliers player called the reports "fake news" and Jordyn spoke about the cheating claims during an episode of Red Table Talk. During her sit-down interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn admitted she was at a party with Tristan and that they had kissed. However, she had insisted there was "no passion." She also denied making out with the athlete and insisted she didn't give him a lap dance or sleep with him.

At one point, Jordyn claimed she told Kylie Jenner and Khloe she was at the party; however, she admitted she "wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place." She also said she apologized over the phone and texts and insisted she was "not the reason" Khloe and Tristan broke up.