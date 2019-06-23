The dramatic aftermath continues.

Khloe Kardashian is still reeling over the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in this exclusive and explosive sneak peek at part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale airing next Monday at 11 a.m.

The clip shows Khloe reading a text from her ex following the shocking events between him and Kylie Jenner's former BFF. "Tristan text again. 'You deserve a spa day.' Shut the f--k up!" Khloe says.

Meanwhile, Kylie seems to be somewhat sympathetic to Jordyn as she tells Kim Kardashian over the phone, "Just the look in her eye, she's really going through it."

"My family was ruined!" Khloe yells. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Khloe gets a supportive FaceTime call from pal Kimora Lee Simmons, who tells the Revenge Body host, "You cannot allow this kind of disrespect."