by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 8:00 AM
The Kardashian-Jenners know a thing or two about selfies.
Thus, as today (Friday, Jun. 21) is National Selfie Day, we can't help but think about the famous family.
For starters, Kim Kardashian has a book (titled Selfish) dedicated to her selfie photography skills. Not to mention, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has well documented the family's many selfie moments.
As seen in the video compilation above, the KKW Beauty boss once took many selfies while accompanying Khloe Kardashian to jail. While the Revenge Body host didn't mind at the time, momager Kris Jenner was outraged by Kim's antics.
"Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Jenner famously exclaimed.
Speaking of Khloe, True Thompson's mom got quite the candid snap with a koala while at an Australian zoo.
"Would you like to take a selfie with me?" the Good American founder asked the leaf-loving marsupial. "Thank you, very much. This is so cute."
However, selfies aren't always a fun time…just ask Kim. After struggling with wrist pain, the E! personality enlisted the help of a selfie assistant.
"What are you having her do?" a baffled Khloe asked.
"The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim went on to explain. "So, I'm having Paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the video above. Oh, and don't forget to wish Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners a happy National Selfie Day!
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am AEST.
