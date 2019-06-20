"Never in a million years" did Khloe Kardashian think that Jordyn Woods would hurt her.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American boss sits down with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to discuss Woods' betrayal.

"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant," the Revenge Body star shares. "But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

In fact, as a shocked Kim reminds the group, "no one believed" the story when it first dropped. Understandably, since Khloe is her sister and Jordyn is her best friend, Kylie can't help but be in the middle of the drama.