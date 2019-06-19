GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Rob Kardashian is taking a step in the right direction.
As the E! reality TV star continues to balance life in the public eye with his penchant for privacy, those closest to Rob have helped kick start what a source describes to E! News as a "full transformation."
The 32-year-old is prioritizing his fitness game as of late, training with Kardashian-adored fitness guru Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima. Rob recently shared a post-sweat photo to his Twitter, and our insider says he's working out at Kim Kardashian's newly renovated home gym.
"Rob also was also influenced to get back in the gym from Khloe," the source explains of Khloe Kardashian's role in inspiring her little brother. "She has been telling him that he will feel better and have more positivity in his life if he focused more on his health. Rob feels like he is finally ready to take control of his life."
And now that any drama with former fiancée Blac Chyna is officially in the rearview, Rob is looking forward to a bright future with daughter Dream Kardashian.
"He wants to be in better shape and have better health for Dream, and his overall wellbeing. He has expressed he's ready to make a full transformation and is ready to take the steps to change his life," our source adds.
We're told Kourtney Kardashian is also "rallying" behind Rob and "supporting his decisions." The Kardashian sisters are hopeful their brother "sticks to maintaining a good, healthy routine for the sake of his future," the source tells us. "Everyone has been offering to work out with him and are trying to keep him motivated."
Over the years, Rob has worked to overcome issues with his weight following a diabetes diagnosis in 2015. Months prior, the star skipped out on attending Kim's wedding to Kanye West over insecurities with his appearance.
In 2016, Rob revealed he'd lost nearly 50 pounds and was working toward his goal weight of 200-lbs. At the time, he told mom Kris Jenner that he wanted to reconnect with his sisters after spending "years" in isolation.
"Family is important," Rob reflected during an episode of E!'s Rob & Chyna. "We're obviously not always gonna be here for who knows how much longer. So I was just thinking we should definitely get like a little family dinner here because I haven't attended one of those in years. I just think it's important that we all get together. I can text and make phone calls and talk to my sisters or whatever but it's just different when we actually have conversations in person."
New year, new Rob.
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.
