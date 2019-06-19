It's the morning after Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's late-night house party behavior raised concerns about infidelity, and Khloe Kardashian wants answers.

"I mean, I need the f--kin' whole truth," the Revenge Body star tells her sisters in this clip from Sunday's first leg of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' two-part season finale.

She needs it, like, six hours ago too, as do equally frustrated siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, the clip finds all four women a little starved for details on the "truth" front, since Tristan is on a plane flying back from All-Star weekend and Jordyn won't pick up the phone.

"My friend Larsa called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late-night or until 7 in the morning. They said they were like making out," says Kim, who gets the call just as she's sitting down to film this season's KUWTK confessionals and promptly conferences in her siblings via a four-way phone call.