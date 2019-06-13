Kim Kardashian is all suited up and ready to talk prison reform.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took Washington, D.C. by storm at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry event at the White House. She met with President Trump and Cut50 advocates to discuss the recently passed First Step Act, a new bill that gives nonviolent offenders the chance to re-enter society without judgement.

While at the White House, the 38-year-old beauty mogul gave a powerful speech about what she's doing to help former inmates and her fight to do more.

"After speaking to Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner], who really fought for me to get here," she began her speech. "I plead the case of Alice Johnson, who the president granted clemency to, and after that I really spent so much time going to different prisons, because I really had no connection to anybody on the inside, and really, it just felt like for me, I'm at the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference."