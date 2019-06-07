Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis are going their separate ways.
After being together for almost two years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 31-year-old rapper have decided to call it quits. The two first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2017, a few months after she and Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro broke up.
"Single," Haqq bluntly put it on Instagram on Friday morning, alongside a photo of her wearing a white, peek-a-boo lace dress with a matching lingerie set. From the looks of her fire 'gram image, it seems that she's ready for a fresh start.
The "Bae" rapper has yet to comment on the split.
However, fans of the couple had a hunch they were ready to move on from their relationship. In recent months, the pair rarely posted pics with each other, unlike before. Scroll through the rapper's Instagram page, and you'll find that the last time he posted about his leading lady was in October 2018.
On that same note, Malika last posted about the "Bae" singer in January. "3's Company," she wrote, as she and O.T. Genasis posed with friends Trey Songz, Jeezy, Jeannie Mai and Lori Harvey.
Instagram
A month before, Malika and the 31-year-old rapper attended Kim Kardashian's larger-than-life Christmas party. The reality TV personality snapped a pic with BFF Khloe Kardashian and her beau. "My best damn friends," she captioned her Instagram post.
Showing her "#bae" even more support, Haqq shared a heartfelt post about Genasis weeks before the Kardashian party. "I am always happier for you than you are for yourself. I'm proud of you. You deserve everything great that's happening to you & more... #BAE."
While it's unknown why the two decided to break up, People reports things were a bit rocky last May. "Love doesn't fail, people do," the Dash Dolls alum revealed at the time. "Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to ones choices can lead to heart break. Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individuals pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love."
Prior to her relationship with the "Cash on It" rapper, Malika dated Magro and rapper Chinx.
After she and the Jersey Shore star split in the summer of 2017, the reality TV personality told E! News she was looking for a "lover." "I think that I'm a lover that's looking for a lover and that's not going to be easy to find," she said. "It's not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time."
In that same interview, she also opened up about wanting to eventually have a family of her own. "I pray that marriage and children are in my future. I don't know what will happen, but in the meantime I have amazing children in my life, so I don't lack baby love at all," she shared. "I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would."