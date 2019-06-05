by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 9:30 AM
Kris Jenner has been queen of Christmas Eve since before you were born.
So abdicating her throne ahead of the 2018 holiday season is no dry-eyed affair. After decades playing host, the seasoned party planner is officially asked to step down in this surprisingly emotional clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans who saw photos from last year's Kar-Jenner Christmas party can probably guess who her successor turns out to be—she just needs mom's OK first.
"The time has come that maybe we switch the location [of the party] and we have it here at our house," Kim Kardashian suggests, after Kris broaches the subject with a request for some creative input, since her daughter tends to be "a little tough on [her]" about "doing the same thing every year."
Kanye West's wife reasons that since her mom's famed holiday soirees generally draw a crowd of "older" folks, mostly Kris' friends, she thinks the family is ready to update the tradition a little bit.
"We just have a different vibe and different energy," Kim says, adding that her husband is keen to help out with the preparations and will "have so many ideas." She also lets her mom know that "all the siblings" are in favor of a new locale for their annual Xmas Eve bash.
"I want you to give us your blessing. I don't want to just steal it from you," says Kim, who's clearly taken aback when she sees her mom is already wiping away tears.
"No, I want you guys to be able to do this 'til you're my age and one of your kids takes over. That's the whole...that's the joy," a progressively weepier Kris explains. Of course, passing the baton over to the next generation means letting go of it herself, which isn't easy.
"The thought of actually not doing it at my house…It makes me so sad," she continues, getting nostalgic about the "magic" of making people "feel so amazing on one night a year."
"You're making me cry, seeing you cry," Kim cuts in, dabbing her own eyes with a tissue. "It's just a party."
"I know, but it's not just a party," her mom replies. "It's changing of the guards."
Think Kris eventually gets on board with the switch? See how her and Kim's conversation wraps up in the clip above!
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.
