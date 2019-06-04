BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

Kylie Jenner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into a Day in Her Glamorous Life

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 7:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

YouTube

Try to keep up with Kylie Jenner

As fans well know, the 21-year-old is a makeup mogul, a mom and one of the most famous figures in the world. But, what does that life look like hour by hour? She has broken it down for you. 

In a newly released vlog from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she takes viewers inside her day, from 5:50 a.m. to just before midnight. On this particular day, Jenner is throwing her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, a surprise party, but there's much to be done before there's time for celebration and, thanks to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, Jenner has quite the early start time to a seriously glamorous day. 

There are some things in Jenner's regimen we can all relate to—notably a morning shower and texts from mom and the family (in case you were wondering, Kim Kardashianis in Kylie's phone as "Kim K"). 

Watch

How Stormi Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Empire

Before heading off to work, she gets glammed up with the help of her team and heads to her "fitting room" to decide on her outfit. This time, it's a powder pink jumpsuit paired with a boxy white purse and sneakers—Chanel, of course. Dressed and ready, Jenner selects a car for the day—a robin egg blue Rolls-Royce—and drives herself to the office, where meetings with momager Kris Jenner, sister and collaborator Kendall Jenner and other team members ensue for various projects, including Jenner's newly released skincare line. 

In between business, she gets a visit from her daughter, who has a bedroom set up at the office just for her. "It's hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes, so that's why I made her a bedroom here so she could be with me and still have fun, " Kylie explains into the camera. 

After a photo shoot, Jenner wraps up the day around 6 p.m. and heads to the event she's throwing. One quick change later and she's ready to party with friends and shock her makeup artist, topping off the night with a message to fans: "Subscribe!"

See Kylie's fabulous day for yourself in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Kris Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

Khloe's in Trouble! See Kim Kardashian's Priceless Reaction After North West's Hamster Dies

North West's Hamster Dies on Kim Kardashian's Watch

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West Could Be Triplets In Kylie Jenner's New, Precious Photo

Most Memorable Kardashian-Jenner Family Vacations

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

North West Is The Best Helper as Saint West Makes His Singing Debut at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She Still Loves Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Malika Asks Khloe If She's Still in Love: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep8)

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.