Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish KylieSkin Launch Party: Pink Sushi, James Charles and Roller Skating

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 22, 2019 7:08 AM

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KylieSkin, James Charles

Instagram

Kylie Jenner was on a roll last night—literally. 

In honor of her new skincare line, KylieSkin, the makeup mogul got dressed up  and headed out on the town for quite the lavish launch party, roller skates included. 

As is always the case with a Kardashian-Jenner party, the event was no ordinary soirée. Guests like famous relatives Kris JennerCaitlyn JennerKim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashianas well as YouTube influencers like James Charles and Nikita Dragun arrived in pink (per the party instructions) for a fun-filled night of roller skating and snacking as the reality star showcased her latest line of products. 

Watch

Kylie Jenner Adds Another Business to Mega-Successful Empire

Any good party involves some treats and there was no shortage of them at Kylie's gathering, including personal pizzas, french fries, pink sushi and noodles. 

Kylie Jenner Party, Kylie Skin

Instagram

In keeping with the pink theme, attendees could satisfy their sweet tooth with mini cupcakes and bubblegum pink-hued ice-cream topped with matching sprinkles in a pink glittery waffle cone. 

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KylieSkin, James Charles

Instagram

And to wash it all down, cocktails included Kylie's custom Coconut Blush drink featuring tequila, coconut cream and rose water. 

As for documenting the night, guests got to pose in a bathtub and behind a magazine screen.

Talk about a picture-perfect moment!

Needless to say, when it comes to throwing parties, Kylie remains at the top of the list. 

