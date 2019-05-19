Khloe Kardashian's vacation to Turks and Caicos is something out of a dream.

Khloe, her daughter True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian and their friends Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray and Larsa Pippen were among those soaking up the sun and swimming in the clear blue water during their beach getaway. They've all shared a number of envy-inducing pictures from the weekend, which was very clearly marked as "no boys allowed" from the beginning.

On Sunday, the Good American founder posted a picture of herself holding True in the thigh-high water. Khloe wears a big Lack of Color hat that covers most of her face as she looks down at her daughter. Her golden tan skin is accentuated by a neon pink bikini, which leaves plenty of room for her to flaunt her well-toned abs.

Khloe has shared a number of sweet photos with her daughter on the trip over the past few days. On Saturday, Khloe, True and Malika made the best of their "girls trip" and looked like they were getting ready to make some sandcastles near the water.

Malika also posted a fun picture of herself holding True in the water and they're both flashing the biggest smiles.

"I'd do it all over again just to play with True," she captioned it.