Oh baby, baby!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "getting settled" with their baby boy, Psalm West, who was born on May 9.
On Friday, the 38-year-old reality TV personality shared the first photo of her newborn (he was bundled up in a blanket and sleeping in his crib!) and revealed his unique name.
"Psalm West," Kim wrote on Twitter, along with an accompanying image and text from her 41-year-old designer husband.
"Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."
It seems the two are over-the-moon in love with their little nugget, who is the fourth addition to their family. Most of all, the famous couple is trying to "soak it all" up because they know this time "goes so fast," a source told E! News.
"They are getting settled and trying to really soak it all in because it goes so fast," the insider shared. "Kim has her hands full, but she is on official maternity leave and not working. Kanye is working a little bit, and he's very helpful with the big kids."
The KKW Beauty founder and her husband are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3, andChicago West, 1.
The insider shares that Psalm's older siblings are helping out their parents, too.
"Seeing the older kids get to experience a baby brother is so special" to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, according to the source. "She had given them little jobs to help with the baby and is teaching them how to take care of him. The whole family is very involved."
The source continued, "It's a full house and there's a lot going on. Kim is trying to spend time with each kid and give them each a lot of attention, but she's also bonding with the baby [and] loving having a newborn again."
Apparently, both Kanye and the beauty mogul are "up at night helping with feedings," so they're very hands on too. "Even though it's the middle of the night, it is special one-on-one time because the house is so quiet and they can really focus on the baby," the insider shares.
Of baby Psalm's arrival via surrogate, Kim immediately took to social media to share the exciting news. "He's here and he's perfect," she wrote. The star's rep confirmed the couple's baby was born on May 9, and weighed six pounds and nine ounces.
The new addition to the Kardashian-West family is a special one as a source previously told E! News that "Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."
Congrats to Kim and Kanye on their little bundle of joy!
