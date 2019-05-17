It's the love story Kardashian fans won't soon forget.

Exactly 30 days after Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom met for the first time at Ron Artest's party, the pair would exchange vows and say "I Do" in a romantic family-filled ceremony.

While their fairytale didn't last forever, things took a turn during their divorce proceedings when Lamar experienced an overdose. Instead of trying to finalize things, Khloe decided to press pause.

"He OD'ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still—it was on the judge's desk," Khloe recalled in an exclusive sneak peek at PodcastOne's Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser. "It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again."