BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

Watch North West Dance Like Nobody's Business in Her Very Own "Old Town Road" Video

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 14, 2019 1:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
North West

Instagram

The stage is yours North West!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter loves to sing, dance and have some fun in front of the camera. After all, Kanye West's Sunday Services wouldn't be the same without a cameo from Nori.

But in a new Instagram video, Kim documented her child's latest project that will really make you smile from ear to ear.

While holding a guitar in a country-inspired outfit, North created her very own music video to Lil Nas X's hit song with Billy Ray Cyrus called "Old Town Road."

Maybe it's the cowboy hat. Perhaps it's the priceless facial expressions. Or could it be the dance moves that will totally be replicated on our next Friday night out?

Watch

North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram

Whatever the case may be, fans and followers can't get enough of the video.

"It's North's song now u guys," Lil Nas X shared on Instagram when reposting the video. "No wayyy I love u guys for this."

Famous friends including Naomi Campbell, La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban also shared how much they love the clip.

"What we do on maternity leave...." Kim shared on social media. "Directed and Choreographed by North."

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations

The video comes after Lil Nas X and Billy Ray performed the song over Mother's Day weekend at the Rolling Loud music festival inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"Yeehaw!! This old man's never seen anything like this," Billy Ray shared on Instagram after the concert event. "@rollingloud kicks ass! Maybe my favorite show ever! @lilnasx thanks for having me! You killed it!"

As for North's latest video, more than five million people have watched the Instagram clip in over an hour.

Is it too soon to ask for an encore performance?

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Music , Kim Kardashian , North West , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Instagram , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Paris Hilton Is "Proud" of Kim Kardashian's Success

Lizzo, 2019 Coachella

Lizzo Gets Candid About Body Positivity: "I Love Normalizing the Dimples in My Butt"

Taylor Swift Regrets Putting Ex Joe Jonas on Blast

BTS Fans Camp Out in Central Park a Week Before "GMA" Concert

Ellie Goulding

Why Ellie Goulding Almost Quit Music

Lauren Alaina, 2017 CMA Awards

Lauren Alaina Is Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Set to Perform at 2019 CMT Music Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.