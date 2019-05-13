John Mayer just keeps waiting, waiting for those rumors to change.

The singer joined up with Andy Cohen for the Watch What Happens Live host's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, and the two men talked about all sorts of subject matters. While Mayer and Cohen chatted about their friendship and other Hollywood celebs, the "Gravity" singer took it upon himself to clarify some rumors about his love life (this is hardly the first time).

Back in December, Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian ran into each other at a party, which immediately sparked some romance speculation.

Our source said at the time, "They connected, but Kourtney really didn't think twice about it. Kourtney thinks John is definitely charming but they don't have any scheduled plans to see each other as of now."

The insider said that the Poosh founder "is going with the flow of her dating life."

Now, Mayer is asserting that the rumor about him pursuing Kardashian "happens not to be true."

So what's the story then?