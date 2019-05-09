Cue the Michael Scott meme: It's happening!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate is reportedly going into labor. A source previously told E! News "she is due in May," and it looks like the time is almost here!

For those who haven't been following along, in early January news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her fashion designer husband were expecting baby number four, a boy, via surrogate. On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian spilled the beans about the expected arrival of her nephew while filming the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is set to air tomorrow.

Kris Jenner was a guest on the TV show and was surprised when Ellen DeGeneres had all of her grandkids and eldest daughter come out to join her. However, when DeGeneres shared that Kim was supposed to be there, Kourtney explained that her sister had to rush to the hospital.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labor," the Poosh founder revealed. "So, she's at the hospital." Kris, who was completely shocked by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen."