BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

Kim Kardashian Explains How She Pleaded Alice Johnson's Case Over a Home-Cooked Meal on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., May. 8, 2019 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A dinner party for the books!

In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Alice Johnson brings a few family members with her to Kendall Jenner's house, where the rest of the KarJenner clan is happily awaiting their arrival. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have maintained a close relationship with Alice since Kim personally asked the president to commute her lifetime prison sentence, and he obliged.

The dinner was originally supposed to take place at Kim and Kanye's home—Alice is in town to speak at a prison reform summit with Kim and the two had made plans to cook a meal together—but the tumultuous Woolsey Fires have rendered the Hidden Hills estate temporarily closed for business. The last-minute location switch turns out to be no issue. Soon after arriving with her own clan in tow (sisters Dolores and Patricia are there too) Alice is in the kitchen with Kim and North West, teaching the gals how to make biscuits from scratch.

"So, where are you guys living now?" Kris Jenner asks once everyone's sitting down.

Alice says she's been living in Arizona with her daughter, who's raising 8-month-old twins. "Gonna send you a playmate for your baby," she nods to Khloe Kardashianwith a chuckle before adding, "It feels good to be there to watch the babies grow."

Read

Kanye West Says He Can't Wait for Kim Kardashian to Be His Lawyer During Sweet Pep Talk

Since her release from an Alabama correctional facility last summer, Alice has landed a joint book and movie deal to tell her story. But both she and Kim acknowledge that many people in her position struggle to support themselves after leaving prison, often because opportunities to do so aren't available to them.

"That was one of the reasons that many of them came back to prison. They couldn't find jobs and they returned to what they knew," she explains. But despite the lack of employment options for recently- or soon-to-be-released inmates, Kim says having a job offer locked down (or some other source of stability) is basically a prerequisite for people seeking clemency. Luckily, Alice always had a really strong support system.

"When I was pleading your case to the president, I was like, 'She has family that she can live with. And she has job offers,'" Kim remembers. "So that was a huge thing is, I had to say, 'She has a job offer.'"

Learn more about what Alice is up to now in the clip above!

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kris Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Family , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Really Fit Into Her 2019 Met Gala Dress

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1606

Watch Khloe Kardashian Shower Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods With Praise During a Toast on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded 2019 Met Gala After-Party

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Kim Kardashian Reminisces Over the Met Gala and the One Year She ''Almost Threw Up on the Way''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.